Helicopter rescues will cost around 1000 euros from today

From today onwards, fees may be charged in the event of a rescue by helicopter.

The minimum value is approximately 1000 euros: activation costs 753 euros, plus the cost of the recovery/rescuer which costs 105 euros, plus 7 and a half euros for each minute of the aircraft’s flight time.

Payment is made when the rescue is carried out on an unclassified route or even a classified route, provided that it is closed and that this closure has been announced.

Madeirans do not pay the charge, as long as the accident occurred on a classified route open to the public.

The ordinance has already been published by the Regional Government in the Official Gazette of the Region (JORAM).

All things considered, it is unlikely that any rescue will cost less than a thousand euros. 

Since the end of 2022, the Region has had a medium-sized helicopter and other means duly prepared to rescue people on the ground, but it was unable to charge for this service because it had not, until now, regulated the application of the respective fees.

From Agora Madeira

  1. I can’t believe that this has been
    a free service for tourists. Tourist who have gotten themselves in trouble because they either ignored warning signs or were careless. Being rescued or helped by helicopter is a major undertaking & it is atrocious that Madeira absorbed these costs. It is about time that the government finally got their act together & will now be charging for this service. I hope the law will be ‘no exceptions’ if you are a tourist. You will be heavily billed !

    1. Maderia is breathtakingly beautiful. The terrain can also be very dangerous. With a little ‘common sense’ it is perfectly safe. If you choose to ignore warning signs or take risks, you are responsible for the consequences & associated costs. I would suggest that anywhere else in the world you would most certainly be billed for helicopter rescues. Finally, Madeira has had enough & thankfully will start billing people who are clearly at fault

    2. Mike, accidents can happen and it’s clear they won’t be charged provided the route is open. Closed routes are closed for a reason and anyone choosing to ignore the warnings should rightfully be charge, in these instances it’s a studidity charge, not a rescue charge.

  3. Plus a fool’s surcharge! 100%. Or even better: one day cleaning the rooms (all rooms!) of the bombeiros.😁

    1. Guido, you hit the nail on the head, but it’s a new year I think we should be charitable, let’s not surcharge them just charge Rescue + hospital and medical charges + remainder of the holiday cleaning the rooms…and still they will do it 🙂

  5. This will make them think twice before calling rescue services. We may have to deal with a few more rotting corpses

