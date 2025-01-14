Helicopter rescues will cost around 1000 euros from today

From today onwards, fees may be charged in the event of a rescue by helicopter.

The minimum value is approximately 1000 euros: activation costs 753 euros, plus the cost of the recovery/rescuer which costs 105 euros, plus 7 and a half euros for each minute of the aircraft’s flight time.

Payment is made when the rescue is carried out on an unclassified route or even a classified route, provided that it is closed and that this closure has been announced.

Madeirans do not pay the charge, as long as the accident occurred on a classified route open to the public.

The ordinance has already been published by the Regional Government in the Official Gazette of the Region (JORAM).

All things considered, it is unlikely that any rescue will cost less than a thousand euros.

Since the end of 2022, the Region has had a medium-sized helicopter and other means duly prepared to rescue people on the ground, but it was unable to charge for this service because it had not, until now, regulated the application of the respective fees.

