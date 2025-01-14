Hospital occupancy leads SESARAM to adopt exceptional measures for hospitalisations

The Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira informs that, due to the growing demand for the Emergency Service, which is appropriate for this time of year, and the hospitals’ hospitalisation capacity being filled with patients in problematic discharge situations (230), “the number of hospitalisations in the ward is limited”.

At this time, SESARAM reports that it has reached 36% of the adult ward capacity at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça and Marmeleiros hospitals.

This time, “given that the capacity to treat acute [adult] patients was compromised”, SESARAM adopted a set of exceptional measures, “to ensure the provision of urgent and emergency care to users of the Region’s Health Service”.

The measures include all clinical activity involving hospitalisation in adult wards, “now being reserved for urgent and/or unavoidable situations, with outpatient clinical activity being prioritised”.

All urgent and deferred emergency activities are maintained.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...