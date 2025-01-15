Albuquerque prioritizes “disastrous investments” over “real problems”, accuses Chega

Chega-Madeira came out today to criticize the “negligent and complicit government, led by Miguel Albuquerque, which insists on prioritizing disastrous investments instead of solving the real problems that affect the people of Madeira”.

One of the examples criticized by the party is the ‘infamous’ Porto Santo Biomass Production Unit (UPBPS). “A biofuel production project from microalgae in Porto Santo, a public investment of over 50 million euros, represents one of the biggest scandals of mismanagement in our Region”, Chega said in a press release.

“After more than a decade of wasting resources, the Madeira Electricity Company (EEM) now admits that “our know-how on the subject failed” and is trying to sell what remains of this project for a ridiculous price, ridiculing the sacrifices of the Madeirans who support, with their taxes, this type of abuse”, the same note states.

Regarding the case of the ‘Algas Factory’, Chega also demands the opening of a public inquiry “to determine responsibility for the failure of the project” and an independent audit of EEM, “to guarantee transparency and competence in the management of public resources”.

From Diário Notícias

I’m sure a lust could be written for all the wasted projects this government has wasted, also going back to Jardim.