PSP dismantles drug trafficking hotspot in Bairro das Romeiras and arrests two people

The PSP Madeira Regional Command arrested two men, aged 27 and 50, for drug trafficking, following reports of an increase in drug users in the Bairro das Romeiras area, in Santo António. The police investigation confirmed the existence of a drug trafficking hotspot, leading to the issuance of house search warrants.

On January 9, two searches were carried out at homes and a vehicle, resulting in the seizure of 3,945 individual doses of a psychoactive substance known as “Bloom” and around 2,000 euros in cash.

The suspects were arrested, brought in for judicial questioning and subjected to coercive measures, including periodic presentations and a ban on attending places related to drug crimes.

From Jornal Madeira

