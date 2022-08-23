A New Squash Club In Town!

Madeira Island News has recently discovered that a new Squash Club has opened based in Funchal. Associação Desportiva Sweet Spot Academy (SSA) was officially created during Covid in December 2020 by husband and wife team, Michael and Patricia Mills.

Originally from England, Head Coach Mike started playing Squash at the age of 7, went on to play at county level and at the time was taught by now England National Coach, Paul Carter.

Head Coach Mike holds an England Squash Level 2 qualification but his personal career goal is for him to obtain Level 3 qualification which would classify him as a National coach.

Sweet Spot Academy considers itself an International Squash Club with members from countries such as Russia, South Africa to local Madeirans ranging from 4+ years to adults and currently operates out of two public court facilities in Funchal: Quinta Magnolia and Pavilhão dos Trabalhadores in Santo António. Working in conjunction with their local and National federations: Associação Ténis da Madeira & Federação Nacional de Squash respectively, SSA’s goal is to raise awareness of the sport on the Island from grassroots through to adults; SSA showcases the sport by visiting schools and youth organisations. With the growth of juniors in mind, Sweet Spot Academy has a dedicated Junior Squash Programme, “Champion In Training Awards”. Working in partnership with Off The Wall Squash (OTWS) a not for profit squash development company and academy based in Colchester, England, SSA’s programme was inspired by OTWS’ Junior Progress Awards which consists of 8 levels for juniors to progress and achieve.

So if there is anyone who would like to give Squash a try or just come and play socially with like-minded individuals please contact Sweet Spot Academy via FB or Insta. Links below.

One last thing, to any Squash aficionados or to those that have never done so but would like to see the sport live, this September, the International Squash Tournament of Madeira (TIM) will be taking place at the GaloActive in Caniço de Baixo and after a “Covid Break” is even better than before! For those who do not know, this tournament is part of the PSA Challenger Circuit where professional squash players from around the world come to Madeira to battle it out. Why is this year better? This will be the first time that alongside a male draw there will be a female draw and this year’s guest of honour will be none other than former world number 2 French Professional Squash Player, Camille Serme! This is also the first year where Portugal will have 5 female players who are now part of the PSA Circuit, three of which will be playing in the TIM.

So come on down and watch some fantastic Squash! The tournament will take place 7th – 11th September and if you are interested in participating in the National tournament that runs alongside the TIM, then contact SSA who will be able to affiliate and register you for the tournament. It really will be an atmospheric and exciting week of live sport in action, definitely not to be missed!

Like this: Like Loading...