Thanks to Julie West for this info.

My friend is on the Queen Mary 2 and are having to divert to Madeira due to a poorly passenger expected to be in the Bay around 2pm. Where a tender boat will be used to bring the passenger to the Port.

The ship will then carry on to the Caribbean

We are here in Madeira and it’s just coming view on the horizon from the south.

By complete coincidence, the Queen Mary 2 made its first stop in Madeira, 21 years ago.

