URGENT; SEEKING LOVING HOMES FOR FOUR SHELTER DOGS.

Dear Community, Friends , Neighbors or other Rescue Groups.

We are writing with a difficult and urgent request to find new permanent homes for four homeless abandoned dogs currently housed in the shelter facility located in the village of Sao Vicente on the North Coast of Madeira.

The building in which they are currently housed must be vacated immediately and a new facility has yet to be identified. These guys have been caught in the transition of both a housing crisis as well as a change in the governing body of Sao Vicente.

Photos of the four dogs available for adoption are enclosed.

Friends of Four Patinhas can provide more information about any of the four dogs pictured. Dog’s Name´s health, temperament, and history, and are willing to share photos and videos. Please contact them on facebook, “Friends of Four Patinhas S.V.” or email

jerryharmyk@gmail.com

Thank you for your time and consideration during this urgent and difficult time. Sincerely, Jerry Harmyk.

