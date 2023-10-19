‘Winter Market’ brings together 16 regional ‘brands’ at Mercado dos Lavradores

The Mercado dos Lavradores hosts, between the 25th and 28th of October, the ‘Winter Market’. This market will bring together 16 participants, regional artists, so that they can promote both brands.

The event is free to enter and takes place on the top floor of the Market, presenting winter and Christmas accessories, fashion items and original works, which can be transformed into Christmas gifts.

The initiative takes place between 9am and 6pm, with the exception of Saturday, which will be from 9am to 2pm.

Participating brands:

1 – Living Nature

2 – Dona Xica

3 – Raw Clay

4 – The Marias

5 – Disto Crafts

6 – Atelier Gatafunhos

7 – My Things

8 – Claudia Henriques

9 – Karla Vieira

10 – M13 Naturals / Sou Agulha Mágica

11 – LUNA BCN

12 – Estimei Store

13 – CATOTA

14 – Maui Made More and Maui Sucri

15 – Prana Candle

16 – Mi.Jewellery

