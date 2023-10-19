LOBO MARINHO AND HANSEATIC SPIRIT HAVE ALREADY SHARED THE PORT OF ILHA DOURADA

The ships Lobo Marinho and Hanseatic Spirit once shared the Port of Porto Santo, as this photo from two years ago documents.

But today this was not possible due to the weather conditions that affected the Lobo Marinho’s operability to carry out docking maneuvers inside the port infrastructure.

The worsening of the wind, as explained by Porto Santo Line to JM, made it impossible to enter the port, where a tug was available to assist with docking.

From Jornal Madeira

This is a total letdown for everyone, and I wonder how peopke will be reimbursed for having to pay an extra night, and losing a night if the ferry doesn’t go back today.

