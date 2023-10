EasyJet flight U27757, coming from the city of Porto, and destined for Porto Santo Airport, was unable to land on Thursday afternoon due to the strong wind that was felt on the island.

After two attempts to land on the golden island, the pilot chose to return to the origin.

The TAP plane, coming from Lisbon, managed to land in the morning, as did the Binter plane.

From Diário Notícias

This looks like the only flight that has had problems today.

