The cars have already completed their trip, round the west side passing through Calheta and Porto Moniz.

In the afternoon, there is a Ponchas Rally and dinner at Forte de São Tiago, starting at 8:30 pm.

Those interested in seeing these cars up close can go to Praça do Município, where the vehicles are on display.

The event has the support of the Aston Martin brand, Grupo Sociocorreia, Grupo Sousa, Savoy Signature, Varino, Funchal City Council and the Regional Secretariat of Tourism and Culture.

