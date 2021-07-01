Today marks a year in which the Regional Government opened the Covid-19 testing center at Madeira International Airport – and at Porto Santo airport, which helped to limit the entry of the coronavirus in the archipelago.

A correct decision to combat the pandemic in the Region, which came to transmit – and will continue – more security not only to travelers but to residents in general, as stated by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection

To date the Region has preformed almost 700,000 tests, jyst over 250,000 of those at the airport at a total cost of 32 million euros.

Pedro Ramos says that university students can schedule vaccination against the disease as of today. The government official also announces that he offers ten beds in the Covid-19 unit to accommodate patients from the continent.