According to JM from a civil protection source, two tourists are injured, one of which is considered serious.

Two foreigners were injured this afternoon between the Queimadas area and Vale da Lapa, JM found, when they were walking. A mountain rescue team from the Santana Volunteer Firefighters (BVS) and a team from the Forest Police are making their way to the scene of the accident, where a tourist suffered a fall and was seriously injured. Another tourist was also slightly injured.

From Jornal Madeira

