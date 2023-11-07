São Vicente promotes swimming classes for people over 60 years old

The São Vicente City Council will promote swimming classes for people over 60 years old, at the São Vicente Swimming Pools.

“The classes will be taught by a specialized trainer and will aim to promote the health and well-being of the participants”, reveals the municipality in a press release.

Places are limited and registrations must be made at the São Vicente Chamber, using number 291840020.

“This initiative aims to promote physical activity among seniors. Swimming is a physical activity that is recommended for people of all ages, as it is a low-impact exercise that helps improve strength, endurance and flexibility “, adds the same note.

From Diário Notícias

