Lemon Festival revives the parish of the Island

The 20th Limão Regional Exhibition has its official opening scheduled for the 2nd of April, at 17:00, at the Polisportivo da Freguesia da Ilha, with the presence of the Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Then, at 5:30 pm, in the auditorium of Casa do Povo da Ilha, there will be a debate on the theme “Agriculture, a sustainable and future-oriented profession”, which will be attended by guest speakers, Hugo Brandão, President of the APIPS Board, Miguel Rodrigues, Division Head of the Agriculture Development Services Directorate and the agricultural producer, Teresa Soares. The conference will feature the commentary and moderation of Elsa Fernandes, Vice-Rector of the University of Madeira.

There will also be a blind tasting of liqueurs and desserts with the team of the Chamber of Tasters, AgroSenseLab, as members of the jury.

Soon after, at 8:00 pm, there will be a dance show, which will feature Nova Geração, the Associação Desportiva e Cultural do Faial, students from the Conservatory and the Fitness TEAM group. Then there will be the Banda Fixe, with its 25th anniversary show.

To finish off the night on a high note, there will be an open-air disco with DJ SIL.

April 3rd begins with Sunday Mass at 9:30 am, in the local Church, by the farmers, for their hard work and persistence. From 12:15 pm, the duo Avelino & Daniel, the folklore group Monte Verde, Mónica Ascensão and the color and animation of Associação Geringonça will take to the stage.

At 2:00 pm, the awards ceremony to the farmers will take place, which will be presided over by His Excellency, the President of the Regional Government of Madeira.

The Despique Festival, an initiative much appreciated by the Madeiran public, is scheduled for 2:30 pm. This will be accompanied musically by the group of accordionists from Casa do Povo da Ponta de Sol and by other players who want to join the Festival.

Afterwards, the animation is in charge of the national duo Tiago Neto & Paulo Fragoso and we finish with the sound and joy of Márcio Amaro & band.

The event will be broadcast live through the naminhaterraTV channel and the facebook of Casa do Povo da Ilha, on April 2nd, from 5:00 pm and on April 3rd, from 1:30 pm.

The event will be presented by the technician of the Directorate of Rural Services, Carlos Pereira.

It should be noted that in this edition, the logo alluding to the 20th anniversary of the event was created by Liliana Jardim, an artist from the Municipality of Santana, who used the watercolor technique in its elaboration.

