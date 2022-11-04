Friday FotoTobi Hughes·4th November 2022Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Ian Punton for these photos. The Palms. Porto Mare gazebo where they hold wedding ceremonies. Bottle Brush flower (callistemon), Porto Mare Gardens. Christmas Nativity 2021 by the sea. I think it was Calheta. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related