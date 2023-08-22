EXTERNAL CONSULTATION RECOVERS ELECTRONIC SCHEDULING

The external consultation at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça recovered access to clinical data and electronic scheduling today, SESARAM revealed this afternoon.

According to a statement sent to the JM, “this schedule allows the availability of appointments for health services and access to the computer system by health professionals”.

“This service is transversal to SESARAM’s clinical services”, underlines the source, adding that it is “a process that is being developed in accordance with the mandatory safety standards in this period”.

SESARAM reiterates the appeals that have been made since the cyberattack of the 6th, in the sense that they are carriers of information that they have in their possession and that users who use the SNS application, do so to prescribe their usual medication .

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...