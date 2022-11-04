Two ships move around 3,800 people in the Port of Funchal

The Port of Funchal receives, today, the cruise ships ‘Costa Pacifica’ and ‘Seabourn Sojourn’ for 10 and 12 hour stopovers, respectively, reveals APRAM through a press release.

The ‘Costa Pacifica’ comes from Lisbon with 1,728 passengers and 936 crew. Departs at 17:00 for the island of Fuerteventura, in the Canaries.

The ship is on a 14-night cruise that began in Savona. The following stops were Marseille, Barcelona, ​​Lisbon, now Funchal, and then Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Malaga and Savona, where the cruise ends on 11 November.

The ‘Seabourn Sojourn’ arrived early in Funchal from Fuerteventura.

On board are 297 passengers and 354 crew members. At 18:00 he sails for Lisbon, where it started a 14-night cruise that also made stops in Casablanca, Lanzarote, Tenerife, El Hierro, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, today, in Funchal, followed by Lisbon, where the cruise ends this Sunday.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the ‘MSC Magnifica’ returns to the Port of Funchal, which started a 13-night cruise here, on the 23rd of October, where 229 passengers embarked, the vast majority from Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

