PICO DO AREEIRO, CALHETA AND PORTO MONIZ WERE THE PLACES WHERE IT RAINED THE MOST THIS SUNDAY

Pico do Areeiro was the place where it rained the most, reaching 10.3 liters per square meter (mm) in one hour. In the last hour it only rained in Bica da Cana and São Vicente.

Pico do Arieiro (32.4 mm), Bica da Cana (28.0 mm) and Prazeres (26.1 mm) were the places where rain fell in large quantities, values ​​since 00 hours on Sunday. In one hour, the meteorological station in Areeiro recorded 10.3 liters per square meter, while the place that rained the most in one hour was Bica da Cana, with 17.9 liters. The precipitation values ​​for the yellow warning were only reached in Pico do Areeiro, Prazeres and Porto Moniz, where the rain reached the values ​​for the yellow warning (10 to 20 mm/hour).

Madeira is under orange warning for heavy rain from 9 pm this Sunday, when the yellow warning ends. According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), “periods of rain, sometimes heavy, persistent and accompanied by thunderstorm” are expected on the south coast and mountainous regions.

From Jornal Madeira

Hardly any rain on my side, just grey and windy. Photo from my balcony.

