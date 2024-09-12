Yellow warning for strong winds on the south coast extended to the mountainous regions of Madeira

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has extended the yellow warning for strong winds, issued yesterday for the south coast of Madeira, to the mountainous regions of the island.

The national meteorological service points to the persistence of sometimes strong northeast winds with gusts of up to 75 km/h in the eastern and western extremes of the island, and possibly reaching 95 km/h in mountainous regions.

The yellow warning is expected to be in effect until 12 noon in the highlands and until 9 pm on the south coast.

Following the new warning from IPMA, the Port Authority of Funchal has also updated its strong wind warning until 6 pm this Friday, 13 September.

Based on information from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere on the general weather situation (wind and sea) for the Madeira Archipelago coastline, until 6 pm local time tomorrow, the Funchal Captaincy recommends to the entire maritime community and the general population the precautions to be taken, both when preparing to go to sea, and when they are at sea or in coastal areas.

