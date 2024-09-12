Riding…a motorbike on the Ponta de São Lourenço trail

Two adventurers made the journey to the Ponta do Rosto viewpoint today, on the Ponta de São Lourenço trail in Caniçal, behind the wheel of a motorbike. Today was the day to find another way to get to the viewpoint and enjoy the beautiful landscapes of the north and south coast of Madeira. And this one was simply behind the wheel of a motorbike.

It seemed impossible, but these two individuals took the risk and managed to complete the route without any “stop operation”. The photo was taken by a JM reader who asked where the authorities were, especially those responsible for the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN).

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...