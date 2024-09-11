Tourists ‘caught’ camping in Levada do Norte

Another case of wild camping was recorded this morning in Madeira. A couple of tourists were ‘caught’ sleeping in the Levada do Norte crossing area, next to Caminho das Ginjas.

According to a guide, who was trying to explore the area with a group of tourists, the tent was set up on the opposite side of the Casa dos Levadeiros do Folhadal, right in the levada crossing area, which did not allow other hikers to move around, as illustrated in the image.

As DIÁRIO has reported on other occasions, there is a growing number of tourists camping without rules or supervision in the mountains or in inappropriate places in Madeira, a behavior that can put the safety of those involved at risk and can also threaten the environment.

From Diário Notícias

