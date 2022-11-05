Car Fire in Funchal Car Park

A fire in a vehicle in the Almirante Reis car park, in Funchal, triggered the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters in the late afternoon of this Saturday, November 5th.

According to DIÁRIO, the alert was given by the driver himself who, after parking the vehicle, noticed the smoke, and the flames were fought by a local person.

To the site, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters sent eight operatives supported by two firefighting vehicles and an ambulance.

Despite the strong apparatus, this incident only resulted in major damage to the light vehicle and the car park maintained its normal operation.

