DRONE FOOTAGE SHOWS CRUISE SHIP DEBUT IN FUNCHAL

Odyssey Of The Seas debuted this morning in Madeira waters for a 10-hour layover.

The imposing cruise ship docked at around 6:00 am, with its departure scheduled for 4:00 pm, according to information made available on the website of the Ports of Madeira.

The images were captured using a drone by Luís Fernandes, a JM collaborator, who these days has been closely following (and with the best angles) the arrival of cruise ships at the port of Funchal.

Regarding reservations at the Porto do Funchal pier, some movement in the Funchal bay is expected for tomorrow, given that four ‘giants’ from the seas are expected to arrive. They are ‘Aida Nova’, ‘azura’, ‘Evrima’ and ‘Mein Shiff 4’.

From Jornal Madeira

