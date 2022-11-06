DOZENS OF PEOPLE AWAIT THE START OF THE CASTANHA PROCESSION IN CURRAL DAS FREIRAS

Dozens of people are already waiting for the start of the allegorical procession of Castanha, which remember, was postponed from last Tuesday to this Sunday due to bad weather.

This emblematic moment takes place within the scope of the 38th edition of the Chestnut Festival, organized by Casa do Povo do Curral das Freiras with the aim of stimulating and promoting this regional agricultural product, giving it to try and taste in its different confections.

To JM, Eugénio Vasconcelos, president of the Casa do Povo do Curral das Freiras, revealed that although the procession initially had about 300 participants, this Sunday only 200 paraded, which did not fail to do justice to the queen of this party that has already signed standing on the tourist event of the Region,

According to the official, there are several surprises that are prepared and that will surely delight the spectators.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...