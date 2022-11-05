The clown Karcocha, played by the Chilean Gerardo Castro, ends with a flourish another edition of the Madeira International Street Arts Festival, which is about to end.

But not before this character, who has entertained crowds over the last few days, gives the air of his grace to the many motorists who travel along Avenida Arriaga at the end of this Saturday morning.

Unexpected adventures, audience collaboration and 100% improvisation. This is how this show filled with human warmth and relaxation can be described.

Remember that this is an event that has the support of JM.