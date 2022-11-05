‘MSC Magnifica’ makes last ‘turnaround’ of the year in the Port of Funchal

The ‘MSC Magnifica’ arrived this morning from Tenerife, at the Port of Funchal, with 2367 passengers and 900 crew on board, reveals APAM.

It makes a stopover of 8 hours in the Region and at 16:00 it leaves for Malaga.

Today, the ship ends the 13-night cruise that began and ended in Madeira. It included stops in Lanzarote, Tanger, Malaga, Marseille, Genova, Barcelona, ​​Casablanca and Tenerife.

During the morning, the ‘turnaround’ begins, involving 223 arrivals and 142 departures. Of the arrivals, the vast majority are from Madeira.

However, it will be in Porto do Funchal, on the 11th of January, next year, on the 117 days/116 nights around the world that begins, on the 5th of that month, in Genoa, and ends in the same city, on the 1st of May. The route includes 43 destinations from 24 countries.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...