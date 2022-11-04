Thanks to John Meldrum for these great photos and thank you for the kind words.

Please find a few photos for possible inclusion in the “Friday Foto” feature in Madeira Island News.

My wife & I have just returned from a wonderful week’s holiday in Madeira – based in Funchal & boy did we love it ?! Loved it ! Loved it ! Loved it !

And while we were there I came across the your Island News which we found a great source of information & would access it on a daily basis.

We hope to return soon to your beautiful island.

Kind regards, John Meldrum.

Photos submitted:-

* A beautiful welcome – stunning rainbow on our arrival on the island.

* Night-time view from our hotel pool area looking across to the Porto do Funchal

* Cruise ship – view from the lobby of the hotel

* Camara de Lobos

* View from Miradoura Pico dos Barcelos (1)

* View from Miradoura Pico dos Barcelos (2)

* Valley of the Nuns ( Curral das Freiras )

Like this: Like Loading...