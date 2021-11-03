3 people rescued update.

Tobi Hughes
THREE SAILBOAT CREW, ONE OF THEM ALREADY DEAD, RESCUED BY A CRUISE SHIP OFF MADEIRA.

Three crew members of a French sailboat were rescued by the cruise ship Mein Schiff 1, which docked this morning in the Port of Funchal. When the rescue teams arrived, one of them was already dead.

The captain of the Port of Funchal, José Guerreiro Cardoso, confirmed to JM the disembarkation, this Tuesday morning, of three crew members, one of them already dead, from a vessel that asked for help when it was 500 miles southwest of Madeira.

It is a French sailboat, as explained by the sea and war captain, who clarified that the rescue was coordinated by the rescue center in Gris-Nez, in France, and the rescue was eventually taken over by the Coordination Center of Maritime Search and Rescue of Ponta Delgada (MRCC Delgada), as it is closer to the vessel.

The rescue ended up being carried out by the cruise ship Mein Schiff 1, after a detour while on its way to Madeira.

They are three male individuals, aged between 30 and around 60 years.

The Maritime Police will take care of the incident, and the consulate was informed this morning about the repatriation of French citizens.

From Jornal Madeira

  1. We were wondering what was going on early this morning. By 7:30 am, Mein Schiff 4 was docked. A while later, we saw Mein Schiff 4 leave the dock & come out to anchor while Mein Schiff 1 took its place at the dock. We thought someone on board was ill & being removed from the ship, but from the above story it was far worse. Very sad.

