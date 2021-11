The athlete João Paulo Félix, who this year made the ‘Volta a Portugal’ running for 40 days, is in Madeira to perform four more stages.

The race started yesterday and will run until December 2nd.

João Paulo Félix runs to draw attention to children’s rights.

Four stages in Madeira:

1st Funchal – Santana

2nd Santana – Porto Moniz

3rd Porto Moniz – Calheta

4th Calheta – Funchal

