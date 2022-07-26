Temperature exceeded 30ºC overnight in Santa Cruz

This was another ‘hot’ dawn, especially in the eastern part of Madeira and particularly in the Santa Cruz area. Here, at the airport’s meteorological station, the air temperature during the night reached 30.9ºC, an extreme recorded at 2:20 am. Less than 2 hours later, the temperature dropped to 23.5ºC (04:10 am), a minimum record during dawn in Santa Cruz/Aeroporto.

In the 21 meteorological stations of the IPMA network in the Region, the highest value of the minimum temperature on the last night was 25.2ºC (04:20 am) and was recorded on the other side of the island, in the intermediate parish of Prazeres, municipality of Calheta. In this locality the night temperature fluctuated between 25.2ºC and 28.3ºC.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the night were felt in Bica da Cana, where the minimum was 14.7ºC, and the maximum was 17.8ºC.

From Diário Notícias

