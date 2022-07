One of the largest and best Gastronomic Festivals the island offers. 10 days of food drink and entertainment.

Tomorrow, July 27, at 4 pm, in the Salão Nobre da Autarquia de Machico, the public presentation of the 35th Gastronomic Week takes place.

The entertainment program features, on July 29, the day of the start, the performance of DAMA, with a tribute concert to Guns N’ Roses on August 2.

The singer Ana Bacalhau is also the headliner on August 4th.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...