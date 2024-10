Today’s headline in your DIÁRIO is that tourism is growing by 11% .

The offer for the IATA Winter 2024/25 schedule which starts on Sunday, foresees 112 thousand more seats than last season. There are 96 operations to 58 airports in 22 countries.

Looking back, in the summer of 2024 Madeira surpassed the whole of Portugal in hotel occupancy, with a rate of 91% .

From Diário Notícias

