Sahara dustTobi Hughes·26th July 2022Madeira News The Sahara dust over most of the island causing poor visibility and uncomfortable for those with breathing problems should start to clear after today. Photos taken from Miradouro Neves. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related