200 Santa Claus figures on display in Câmara de Lobos

Various sizes, built in different materials, from ceramics, wood, metal and fabric. In total there are 200 Santa Clauses on display at the Civic Center of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, until the 13th of January.

The Municipality of Câmara do Lobos, within the scope of the ‘A Festa’ programme, will present this collection, next Friday, December 9th, at 6 pm.

Lúcia Aires, responsible for this collection, recalls that until very late, she believed in Santa Claus and that even today, sometimes, and when nostalgia visits her, she still thinks of that good-natured, white-bearded old man.

She doesn’t exactly consider herself a collector, despite having more than 800 Santa Clauses. Each Santa Claus, has his story, happier or sadder, a memory of friends or family, is somehow inherent in each of these figures.

One of his greatest wishes is for the old man to come down the chimney of every house and be able to light up the faces of all children in the world.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...