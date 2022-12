Doesn’t look like it’s going to be great weather for watching the Portugal Switzerland match tomorrow evening.

IPMA has issued a yellow warning for rain, sometimes heavy from 6pm tomorrow till midnight, look at other sites and radars this could well be upgraded to Orange, as some weather followers are expecting some very heavy rain, and the image from Windy is showing the same at the moment.

This could all change for the better or the worse, so will be keeping an eye on this weather front.

