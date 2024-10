Many of you were correct, the first image was the renovated basketball court in Jardim Público da Ajuda, in Funchal.

The second was a little harder and was taken from the top floor of Museo de Arte Sacra, in Funchal Municipal Square.

Liucija would say that the typical portuguese mosaic tiles here are one of the biggest that you can see in Madeira.

The 3rd image was in the small streets of Jardim do Mar.

Send your Where am I Wednesday photos to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

