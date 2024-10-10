Play Airlines launches direct flight between Iceland and Madeira on Tuesday

PLAY Airlines’ inaugural trip to Madeira will take place next Tuesday, October 15, 2024, when it will start having weekly direct flights, always on Tuesdays, between Madeira Island and Iceland.

PLAY is an Icelandic low-cost airline that operates between North America and Europe, with Iceland as its hub. The airline offers passengers the option of extending their stopovers for several days in Iceland at no extra cost if they wish to visit the country before continuing their journey across the Atlantic.

PLAY’s North American destinations include Baltimore, Boston, New York and Washington DC in the United States, and Toronto in Canada. In Iceland, visitors have the opportunity to explore natural wonders such as waterfalls, glaciers, geysers and extraordinary wildlife just a few hours from Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital, which is rich in culture, restaurants and a vibrant nightlife.

“We are thrilled to be introducing flights between Iceland and the stunning island of Madeira. This route is more than just a connection – it is an opportunity for travellers to experience two unique and beautiful destinations. As always, we are committed to making travel more affordable and accessible. I am confident that our new service to Madeira will attract strong interest from those eager to explore the natural beauty of Iceland and Madeira, giving our competitors something to think about,” said Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...