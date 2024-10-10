Chaotic traffic and overcrowded buses. Paulo Alves asks: what’s going wrong?

I think most of us ask the same question, 1 hour to get to Funchal this morning from Canico, thank god its a journey I dont make often in the morning, but for those who do its a nightmare.

Deputy Paulo Alves (JPP) confronted the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure with the heavy traffic on the expressway and regional roads and the “overcrowding” of buses, despite the implementation of a new public transport system, with more vehicles and more incentives for their use.

The JPP representative guarantees that, contrary to what was intended, there was no reduction in the number of individual cars in circulation and greater use of public transport. “There are people who come from Ponta do Sol, Ribeira Brava and Santa Cruz standing on the buses because they are overcrowded. Even elderly people! Could it be that the routes and vehicles used for public transport are not the most appropriate? What went wrong?”, asked Paulo Alves, who suggested that the Regional Government meet with the mayors and AMRAM to discuss what needs to be done to minimize these situations.

Some photos of the over crowded buses that have been sent to me this year .

