Chaotic traffic and overcrowded buses. Paulo Alves asks: what’s going wrong?

I think most of us ask the same question, 1 hour to get to Funchal this morning from Canico, thank god its a journey I dont make often in the morning, but for those who do its a nightmare.

Deputy Paulo Alves (JPP) confronted the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure with the heavy traffic on the expressway and regional roads and the “overcrowding” of buses, despite the implementation of a new public transport system, with more vehicles and more incentives for their use.

The JPP representative guarantees that, contrary to what was intended, there was no reduction in the number of individual cars in circulation and greater use of public transport. “There are people who come from Ponta do Sol, Ribeira Brava and Santa Cruz standing on the buses because they are overcrowded. Even elderly people! Could it be that the routes and vehicles used for public transport are not the most appropriate? What went wrong?”, asked Paulo Alves, who suggested that the Regional Government meet with the mayors and AMRAM to discuss what needs to be done to minimize these situations.

Some photos of the over crowded buses that have been sent to me this year  .

 

  1. What really went wrong was people choosing to live on an island with such awkward topography.

    SAM used to (I don’t know if they still do with the new fleet) run a “bendy” bus from Machico into Funchal to cope with the demand at peak periods. However, there’s a limited number of roads on the island where that would be possible.

    Given the awkward roads, the isolated settlements and the concentration of travel in peak hours (particularly for commuting to/from Funchal), it’s quite hard to devise a public transport system that provides a frequent service with adequate capacity and does not require uneconomic overprovision to deal with the surges. There may be some possible improvement by moving to more of a hub and spoke model to eliminate the 3 hour crawl (for example) from Funchal to Porto Moniz, but ultimately the buses have to go where the passengers are and short of moving them all to the south coast that’s always going to be challenging.

    Or perhaps they could offer the island to Elon Musk as a Hyperloop testbed.

  2. I am saddened, but not surprised, to read of the increasing traffic problems on Madeira. Understandably, to a point, the tourist businesses on the island, and the government, since Covid, have been hard at work trying to maximise the number of visiting tourists, to rebuild the economy. Unfortunately, they have been all too successful, resulting in the situation you now face of throngs of foreign visitors filling the island to capacity – and perhaps even beyond.

    In the five years running up to Covid, I visited Madeira 25 times, and fell in love with the island, making good friends along the way, particularly among your many talented musicians. Since Covid, I have been back only once, two years ago, and found the place already suffering from overcrowding beyond anything I had seen before (at any time of year). I still follow this blog every day, hoping to read that things are calming down, but instead I read more and more stories of traffic jams, careless parking, bad behaviour and ever more new airline routes being opened up (which can only make matters worse, as I see it).

    I now have severe misgivings about coming back again, as I know the island has become ever more crowded since I last came over. I miss seeing my Madeiran friends and miss visiting the island, but I simply cannot bring myself to come back while your beautiful island is being turned into a tourist horror show. I urge those who are so busily cramming more hotels into every available space and opening up new airline routes, to stop for a moment and look at what they are creating. Your beautiful island is being over-exploited and is, I believe, in danger of becoming a place where people may well visit once, but then never return, as the overcrowding problems become more and more of an issue, and Madeira becomes less and less attractive.

    Please don’t let your beautiful island be overwhelmed like this, it’s criminal.

    1. Totally agree with you Graham. We first visited in 2007 and it was so quiet and lovely. We continued to visit once every year from then until 2019. Then came the pandemic. We are returning in April 25 for the first time since then and I have to say that although we’re happy to be coming back I am also dreading it. I wonder if after this upcoming visit in April we will want to ever return again. Fortunately we did all the ‘tourist’ things many years ago so won’t be doing those this time. We just enjoy driving around enjoying the scenery and stopping at the quiet out of the way places, if they darn well exist anymore more.

  3. Absolutely right, Graham….
    It’s so upsetting to see the government ploughing on to make the same mistakes as Barcelona, Venice, Lisbon etc
    They’re grabbing the money while they can without a thought to the people who live here. All the madeirenses we know are complaining….some more quietly than others.
    The traditional older tourist is being lost because they’re also sad to see this downward spiral …

  4. Perhaps we need to first find out the occupancy rates of the cars before blaming the Golden Goose. Tourism has lifted Madeira out of the middle ages and given jobs and money to many islanders who without this would have emigrated. Maybe incentives for a car sharing scheme could be introduced?

  5. They wasted the chance recently when they “renewed” the Siga buses for the full sized, pollution emitting diesel versions to travel on the small regional roads. They could have had more eco friendly hybrid smaller ones, running on a more regular basis rather than everyone cramming on a larger one because the next bus to arrive is a lot later. Better for passengers, the environment and other road users.

