Pedro Fino ‘blames’ increase in tourists for traffic on the expressway

The Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino, stated this morning that “the traffic that occurs every day on the expressway is also the result of economic development”, as historical records in the number of tourists are being broken. “This has repercussions on the expressway”, he explained, in response to MP Paulo Alves (JPP), who had confronted him with the heavy traffic that is being experienced, despite the new measures implemented by the Regional Government.

In response to questions posed by the same deputy, Pedro Fino said that the government policy of encouraging the use of public transport has produced results: if in 2019 25 million users travelled on Madeira’s buses, in the first half of this year there were already 16 million users and it is expected that by the end of 2024 this number will reach 32 million. (This is nothing to do with encouraging more people to use buses, this is just the mass of tourism pushing the numbers up making the over crowding even worse on buses, and not taking anymore cars from the roads, these politicians talk from their a#%e)

Regarding overcrowding on public transport, he explained that there are 15 more buses operating in the new SIGA concessions. (So you obviously need to look at bus timetables and put more regular buses, in areas where needed.)

