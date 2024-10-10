Pedro Fino ‘blames’ increase in tourists for traffic on the expressway

The Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino, stated this morning that “the traffic that occurs every day on the expressway is also the result of economic development”, as historical records in the number of tourists are being broken. “This has repercussions on the expressway”, he explained, in response to MP Paulo Alves (JPP), who had confronted him with the heavy traffic that is being experienced, despite the new measures implemented by the Regional Government.

In response to questions posed by the same deputy, Pedro Fino said that the government policy of encouraging the use of public transport has produced results: if in 2019 25 million users travelled on Madeira’s buses, in the first half of this year there were already 16 million users and it is expected that by the end of 2024 this number will reach 32 million. (This is nothing to do with encouraging more people to use buses, this is just the mass of tourism pushing the numbers up making the over crowding even worse on buses, and not taking anymore cars from the roads,  these politicians talk from their a#%e)

Regarding overcrowding on public transport, he explained that there are 15 more buses operating in the new SIGA concessions. (So you obviously need to look at bus timetables and put more regular buses, in areas where needed.)

5 Responses

  3. Having recently come back from our annual holiday in Madeira, I can confirm that the buses are far more crowded than they used to be. We often use the ‘Linha alta frequência’ (routes 01 and 02) but I can’t help feeling that the description ‘high frequency’ as applied to these routes is a serious misnomer. There aren’t nearly enough of them, and anyone trying to board one of these mid-route will be lucky to be allowed on as by the second or third stop the passenders are packed like sardines in a tin. These routes are important for tourists as they pass through the hotel district, which is surely a good reason to increase their frequency! Unless, that is, the powers that be are using this as a way discouraging tourism to Madeira… (Oh, and by the way, wouldn’t it make sense to mount a campaign to encourage tourists to use Giro cards rather than cash, to speed up boarding? That would help incrase the frequency of the service!)

    Reply

    1. You might not have noticed but there is an article on here that as from the 30 th November the Giro tickets will be no more.

      Reply

      1. Thanks – I hadn’t noticed. Unless there is to be a sensible replacement, that will only serve to make a bad situation worse! Is it planned to use contactless payments instead? In which case, will there be an incentive to do so (i.e. a discount compared with a cash payment)?

        Reply

