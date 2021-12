Today will be an extremely busy day at the airport with over 120 arrivals departures throughout the day.

Yesterday only 3 flights landing on the island early in the morning, and the rest of the day nothing was able to land leadong to many diverted flights and cancellations.

Expect queues, and allow extra time today.

Thanks to Alex Jackson for the video below of the Gatwick easyjet flight taking off from Porto Santo and arriving in Madeira early this morning. 14 minute flight.

