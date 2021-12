The cruise ship ‘Ventura’ failed to dock this morning at the Port of Funchal. At issue is the maritime agitation that has been felt on the shore in recent days.

The ship was even assisted by a tugboat, but even so it was unable to carry out the maneuver and ended up setting sail.

According to information provided by APRAM, the ‘Ventura’ should have docked at the Port of Funchal at 08:00, and its departure is scheduled for 17:00.

From Diário Notícias

