A car caught fire this afternoon in Madalena do Mar, next to the roundabout, activating a team of Mixed Firefighters from Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol to the scene.

The alert for the fire was given in the early afternoon, at midday and there were four operatives from the corporation, who promptly resolved the situation, accompanied by a firefighting vehicle.

According to JM, the focus originated in the vehicle’s engine.

There are no injuries reported from this incident, only material damage.

From Jornal Madeira

