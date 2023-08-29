JD OPENS NEW STORE IN FORUM MADEIRA ON SEPTEMBER 2

The JD brand will open a new space at Forum Madeira, in Funchal, with more than 260 square meters, on the 2nd of September, Saturday.

The opening promises a lively environment full of surprises, as stated by the brand in a statement addressed to newsrooms.

On the opening day, customers who visit the store will be able to count on a DJ, in addition to the possibility of winning exclusive t-shirts, if they are part of the group of the first 100 people to make a purchase worth 70 euros.

On the occasion, a Quizz will also be available that will reward customers who obtained the best scores with gifts.

But there are more surprises for this inauguration. At the entrance of Forum Madeira there will be an ice-cream cart typical of the Region, in which customers, through a QR Code on the packaging, will be able to participate in a raffle where 12 pairs of sneakers will be offered.

The brand promises exclusive models from the main brands in the market, such as Nike, adidas, New Balance, Vans, Converse and Reebok, as well as the brands Hoodrich and Supply.

The new store will include, as in Madeira Shopping, a sales area with offers for men, women, juniors, and children.

From Jornal Madeira

