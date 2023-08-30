Santa Cruz warns of water shortage in Garajau

This was reported at least two weeks ago, and some properties have been without water for almost 2 weeks. And still without water today, when they claim it should be repaired.

The Garajau area, in the parish of Caniço, has been without water since yesterday and, without further updates from the Santa Cruz municipality, until now, a situation reported yesterday afternoon on the City Council’s Facebook page.

“We inform you that due to a serious breakdown, a large part of the Garajau area is without water”, it is written on the page. “We are making our best efforts to resolve the problem as soon as possible, and it is expected that the water will be restored by late afternoon today (yesterday). We apologize for the inconvenience caused”, he added.

The truth is that several residents expressed their displeasure, not only due to what they say are constant failures in the municipality’s water network, but also due to the fact that late at night normality has not yet been restored. The latest information was from a resident who said that at 00:30 on Wednesday there was still no water.

From Diário Notícias

