JPP: “IS ALBUQUERQUE PRESIDENT OR SELLER OF HOMES TO THE RICH?”

Housing was the topic addressed today by Élvio Sousa, on the sidelines of a JPP activity in Funchal.

Regarding news in which “Miguel Albuquerque surprised all Madeirans by reporting that a T1, at controlled costs in Funchal, will cost 160 thousand euros”, the JPP leader said that it is “serious when you know that the land belongs to Government and that 30% below the market value, for a 60m2 apartment, gives a sales price of 2,666/m2, with prices soaring and well above the construction cost”.

In this sense, the candidate underlined that “the objective of a government is not to make a profit from the sale of housing, but to sell it at cost, a price that a working Madeiran middle and lower-middle class family can pay through of housing credit”.

“The president of the government seems to manage the issue of housing as if it were a business”, criticized Élvio Sousa, stressing that it is “revolting when Albuquerque himself, which has lost track of reality a long time ago, in addition to carrying more taxes is throwing sand in the eyes of Madeirans”. “We need to know, is he president or a seller of houses for the rich?” asked the parliamentarian.

On the occasion, the candidate took the opportunity to reinforce “the need to encourage birth rates”, in a region “where we have fewer and fewer children”. “If a T1 has sizzling prices and average family salaries, especially young couples, where are they going to put their children’s cribs? How can birth rates be encouraged with these skyrocketing prices for just one T1?”, he asked.

“What Madeira needs is competitive prices and remember that for these values, Bazuca funds are being used and supporting the 30%, which makes all of this even more serious and incomprehensible. Even so, a T1 costing 160 thousand euros is doing favors for rich builders. This must be investigated and audited”, added the head of the list and leader of the JPP.

In short, for JPP “the Region needs more public offerings, yes, at reduced prices to then regulate the market, it needs subsidized credits for young people, and the definition of areas of urban potential and the signing of program contracts with all municipalities ”, concluded Élvio Sousa.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...