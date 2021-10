Six members of the Santana Firemen Volunteer Rescue team in Montanha find themselves rescuing a man who suffered a fall while on a hike between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo.

Apparently, the victim is about 15 minutes from Pico Ruivo.

The man is aware and conscious and has sufferred a sprain.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...