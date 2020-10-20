Log In Register
Funchal prepares installation of video surveillance cameras in the city.

The Funchal City Council has already started to assemble fiber optic cables to install fourteen video surveillance cameras in eleven strategic locations in the city. The municipality awaits the validation of the PSP and the approval of the Ministry of Internal Administration and the National Commission for Data Protection.

This I think is needed now in these changing times, but it’s a shame it has come to this on the island.
