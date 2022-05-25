500 classic vehicles on display between Friday and Sunday in Funchal

The 73 cars entered in the Rampa dos Barreiros, which takes place on Saturday, are included in this exhibition.

This afternoon, in Funchal, the presentation of the ‘Madeira Classic Car Revival’ (MCCR) took place, an initiative integrated in the Flower Festival programme, and will take place next weekend, between 27 and 29 May.

This is an event promoted by the Regional Government, through the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, and organized by the Clube de Automóveis Clássicos da Madeira.

The MCCR will have around 500 classic vehicles on display, including cars, motorcycles and bicycles, including the 73 that will participate in Rampa dos Barreiros, on the 29th, a proof that is an integral part of the event.

