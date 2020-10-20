From Thursday, those who leave the Region, even for a period of less than 72 hours, will have to take the covid-19 test on arrival at Madeira airports.

Words from the President of the Regional Government this morning on the sidelines of the visit to ECAM, a consulting company.

Miguel Albuquerque, who was speaking to journalists, said this decision will be taken at the next Government Council.

At the moment anyone who has left the Region for less than 72 hours, normally a trip to the mainland, did not need to be tested on return.

From Jornal Madeira